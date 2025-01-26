The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has warned taxpayers against fraudulent GST violation notices, which are being issued with the official logo and DIN number, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Friday.
The CBIC has confirmed that some fraudsters are creating and sending fake notices to taxpayers, who may or may not be under investigation by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI).
The Ministry said that the fraudsters used the department's logo and DIN number, which resembles the original violation notice. Therefore, it has cautioned against such notices.
“It has been recently observed that some individuals with fraudulent intent are creating and sending fake summons to the taxpayers who may or may not be under investigation by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC),” the Finance Ministry said.
“The fake summons resembles very closely with the original due to use of Department’s logo and Document Identification Number (DIN). However, these DIN numbers are fake and are used by the fraudsters to make the document look and feel genuine,” it added.
The Document Verification Number (DIN) under GST is a 20-digit unique number generated to secure all communication tax officials send to registered taxpayers. The number is important to check the authenticity and accountability of tax notices and to prevent fraud.
After verifying the DIN, if any individual or taxpayer finds that any notice, summon, or order is fake, they must immediately report it to the office concerned. This will help DGGI or CGST formation to take action against fraudsters who issue fake notices.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.