Fake GST violation notices on the rise, CBIC warns taxpayers: How to check? What to do next? Know here

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has warned taxpayers against fraudulent GST violation notices, which are being issued with the official logo and DIN number, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

“It has been recently observed that some individuals with fraudulent intent are creating and sending fake summons to the taxpayers who may or may not be under investigation by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC),” the Finance Ministry said.

“The fake summons resembles very closely with the original due to use of Department’s logo and Document Identification Number (DIN). However, these DIN numbers are fake and are used by the fraudsters to make the document look and feel genuine,” it added.

What is DIN number? The Document Verification Number (DIN) under GST is a 20-digit unique number generated to secure all communication tax officials send to registered taxpayers. The number is important to check the authenticity and accountability of tax notices and to prevent fraud.

How to check a genuine tax violation notice? The taxpayers can verify the genuineness of any communication, including violation notices issued by any CBIC officer, by using the ‘VERIFY CBIC-DIN’ window on the CBIC website.

Enter the DIN number and the captcha code on the website.

Click on ‘Submit,' the website will confirm the details of the notice.

