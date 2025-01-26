Fake GST violation notices on the rise, CBIC warns taxpayers: How to check? What to do next? Know here

The Finance Ministry has issued a warning regarding fake GST violation notices created by fraudsters. These notices appear authentic due to the use of the CBIC's logo and DIN, prompting taxpayers to verify authenticity and report any suspicious documents.

Riya R Alex
Published26 Jan 2025, 07:15 AM IST
Advertisement
Some fraudsters are issuing fake GST violation notices.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has warned taxpayers against fraudulent GST violation notices, which are being issued with the official logo and DIN number, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The CBIC has confirmed that some fraudsters are creating and sending fake notices to taxpayers, who may or may not be under investigation by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI).

The Ministry said that the fraudsters used the department's logo and DIN number, which resembles the original violation notice. Therefore, it has cautioned against such notices.

Advertisement

“It has been recently observed that some individuals with fraudulent intent are creating and sending fake summons to the taxpayers who may or may not be under investigation by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC),” the Finance Ministry said.

“The fake summons resembles very closely with the original due to use of Department’s logo and Document Identification Number (DIN). However, these DIN numbers are fake and are used by the fraudsters to make the document look and feel genuine,” it added.

Advertisement

 

Also Read | Simplify India’s GST regime: The case for it is clear and it’s time to act

What is DIN number?

The Document Verification Number (DIN) under GST is a 20-digit unique number generated to secure all communication tax officials send to registered taxpayers. The number is important to check the authenticity and accountability of tax notices and to prevent fraud.

 

Also Read | Union Budget 2025 Expectations Highlights: Tax relief, capex boost on cards

How to check a genuine tax violation notice?

  • The taxpayers can verify the genuineness of any communication, including violation notices issued by any CBIC officer, by using the ‘VERIFY CBIC-DIN’ window on the CBIC website.
  • Enter the DIN number and the captcha code on the website.
  • Click on ‘Submit,' the website will confirm the details of the notice.

 

Advertisement
Also Read | Gabbar Sitharaman Tax: Congress’ new jab at FM over new GST circulars

What to do on receiving a fake GST violation notice?

After verifying the DIN, if any individual or taxpayer finds that any notice, summon, or order is fake, they must immediately report it to the office concerned. This will help DGGI or CGST formation to take action against fraudsters who issue fake notices.

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMoneyFake GST violation notices on the rise, CBIC warns taxpayers: How to check? What to do next? Know here
First Published:26 Jan 2025, 07:15 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts