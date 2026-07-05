Fallen trees, flooded roads, dead batteries: How motor OD cover protects you

Your car is parked outside. A dust storm rolls in, bringing strong winds and heavy rain. Within minutes, a tree crashes onto your vehicle, shattering the windshield, caving in the roof, and damaging the dashboard. Will your motor insurance cover the loss?
Yes, but only if you have an Own Damage (OD) cover. Every vehicle must have third-party insurance, but it only covers damage caused to others. Damage to your own vehicle is covered only if you have an OD policy. Many buyers skip OD cover because it raises the upfront insurance cost. But it is your primary financial protection against natural calamities.
"It covers exterior and structural damage such as dents and smashed bodywork caused by uprooted trees and falling poles. It also covers interior and electrical damage, including water ingress into the cabin and damage to electronic components caused by waterlogging," said Narayan Rao, head-Motor Claims, Digit General Insurance.