How the falling rupee still affects households with no direct dollar expenses

Ann Jacob
3 min read4 May 2026, 10:48 AM IST
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When the rupee falls, the cost for importers rises, and these costs are invariably passed on to the consumer.(Reuters)
Summary
Economists and financial planners urge the public to rebudget for essentials, build larger emergency funds, and consider global investment diversification as a hedge against accelerating imported inflation.

For many Indian households, the rupee hitting a record low of 94.85 to a US dollar might feel like a distant headline that has little to do with their finances. Especially when no child studies abroad, no holiday is booked overseas, and no money sits in any international fund. It is easy to assume households are insulated from the volatility of the foreign exchange market.

However, the reality of a globalized economy is that the dollar is woven into the daily life of an Indian household, even with no direct spending in dollars. Right from the chemicals in a toothpaste to the cost of a weekend getaway to Goa. A depreciating rupee has a quiet impact in eroding purchasing power and driving up the cost of living through various channels. As the currency weakens, the ‘imported inflation’ ripple effect begins to touch every domestic budget, regardless of whether a single dollar is ever physically spent.

Input cost ripple effect

The most immediate indirect impact comes from the rising cost of raw materials. India is a heavy importer of crude oil, chemicals, and electronic components, all of which are settled in dollars. When the rupee falls, the cost for importers rises, and these costs are invariably passed on to the consumer.

Also Read | Rupee slide deepens in 2026: Will it hit 100 against the dollar?

Madan Sabnavis, the chief economist of Bank of Baroda, explains that while the government may buffer some costs like petrol and diesel, other products face a direct transfer of higher rupee costs. "For example, we import chemicals. Now these chemicals could be going into things like our toothpaste, shaving cream, or any other beauty products," Madan notes, adding that even the price of paints rises because they utilize petro-products.

This sentiment is echoed by Pankaj Mathpal, founder and managing director, Optima Money Managers, who points out that a weaker rupee raises input costs for essentials, including LPG, groceries (especially edible oils), medicines, and even real estate construction. Vinit Iyer, co-founder of Prudeno Wealth Advisors, adds that online shopping also becomes costlier due to the subsequent increase in logistics costs.

Hidden cost of domestic tech

Even the ‘Made in India’ label doesn't offer full protection. Many gadgets, like mobile phones, are assembled locally but rely on parts imported from abroad. As the dollar cost goes up, the price of the final product inevitably rises.

Madan highlights that consumers may not even realize they are paying more due to psychological pricing on e-commerce platforms. "When we are buying things at a discount on Amazon, suppose a mobile phone costs 50,000 and I’m buying it at 45,000, it may now cost 47,000," he explained, noting that while the consumer thinks they are getting a deal, they are still paying more than they would have earlier because the producer is passing on a share of the higher import cost.

Also Read | As UPI fraud worries rise, can the e-rupee be a safer way to pay?

Cross-subsidization

One of the most surprising ways a falling rupee hits home is through the travel industry. To prevent international tour prices from becoming a total deterrent, some operators engage in ‘cross-subsidization’.

"If I cannot increase the foreign tour to Europe...I can cross-subsidize in a way that my domestic tours can become more expensive," Sabnavis noted. As more people opt for domestic travel to avoid expensive foreign exchange, the increased demand allows operators to quietly hike local prices by 1% to 5%. Vinit Iyer also confirms that domestic travel and stay are some of the key areas where expenses will rise.

Also Read | RBI’s forex gamble may steady the rupee but weigh on investor sentiment

Inflationary squeeze on staples

The currency depreciation fuels a broader inflationary environment. Pankaj Mathpal warns that over time, your daily expenses rise and your purchasing power decreases. This includes everything from eating out to basic nutrition; Iyer notes that even vegetables and general food items will become more expensive.

To navigate this period of ‘imported inflation,’ experts suggest several proactive steps for the average household, like adjusting the monthly budgeting to account for rising costs in essentials due to inflation. Mathpal has advised about maintaining a larger emergency fund to tide over sudden price spikes or economic unpredictability.

And finally, it's also important to hedge wealth by considering global diversification in investments to hedge against currency risk. This will also help protect the long-term value of savings.

About the Author

Ann Jacob

Ann Jacob is a personal finance correspondent with Mint. She writes for Mint Money, where she works to make the complex world of finance feel clear and worth paying attention to through stories that actually make sense to her readers. She holds a BA in English, with a triple major in mass communication, literature and journalism. As an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai, she also holds a postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism. She has earlier worked with NDTV Profit, where she spent a year and a half decoding markets, personal finance, commodity, earnings, and everything in between. <br><br>Ann is particularly drawn to stories where life and money collide, right from decoding Gen Z’s changing spending habits and figuring out what really goes into building a good credit score, to exploring the everyday art of budgeting well. Her work leans into features and trend-driven stories that zoom into how one can earn, spend, and save well. In her stories, she aims to strip away the jargon, provide actionable insight from experts and write personal finance stories that are closest to reality.

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