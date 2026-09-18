Father-in-law's diary showing cash movements in a homemaker's name led to ₹33.50L tax addition; ITAT grants relief

A taxpayers faced a ₹33.50 lakh tax addition years after filing her return, as the income tax department found diary entries recording cash transactions in her name at her father-in-law’s residence during a search.
Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), Ahmedabad, later deleted the addition after considering that it is a normal practice in the joint family system, where cash brought into the home is handed over to the home-maker of the family.
This case concerns a homemaker, who had declared a total income of ₹4.48 lakh in her income tax return (ITR) filed on July 26, 2012.
Later a search and seizure action under Section 132 of the Income-tax Act was conduced on November 23, 2021, in the case of a Gujarat-based steel manufacturing company, its key associates and their family members which included the homemaker.
The search operation was carried out at the residential premises of the assessee's father-in-law, during which income tax officials found and seized several handwritten diaries, as well as loose papers containing entries pertaining to assessment years 2010-11 to 2021-22.
Two accounts recorded in the seized material were maintained in the taxpayer's name. The income tax assessing officer (AO) treated the net incremental negative peak balance in these accounts as unexplained expenditure and made an addition of ₹33.50 lakh under Section 69C.
However, the taxpayer argued that the entries did not represent her personal transactions. She noted that sometimes, her father-in-law would give her cash for safekeeping as they lived in the same house. When the money was taken back, he recorded the cash movement under her name in the diary.
The Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) rejected the taxpayer's explanation and upheld the addition. Aggrieved by the decision, she decided to approach the ITAT and seek relief in the matter.
The Ahmedabad ITAT noted that it had already examined similar diary entries in the taxpayer’s own case for other assessment years.
The tribunal said that it is an undisputed fact that the assessee is residing in the same bungalow as her father-in-law and it is normal practice in the joint family system, wherein cash brought into the home is handed over to the homemaker of the family for the purpose of safekeeping.
“It may be noted that the assessee does not have any independent source of income and is a housewife. Thus, the only source for amount returned to PMS (the taxpayer's father-in-law) is the amounts given by PMS to the assessee at home for safe keeping,” the ruling read.
As per ITAT submissions, the taxpayer produced year-wise details of her father-in-law’s cash withdrawals recorded in the same seized material. For FY 2012-13, his cumulative cash withdrawals stood at ₹1.16 crore, compared with the ₹33.50 lakh addition made in the taxpayer’s hands. From FY 2009-10 to FY 2020-21, the recorded withdrawals aggregated to around ₹6.72 crore.
The tribunal found that these withdrawals provided a sufficient source for the cash transactions recorded in the taxpayer’s name. On September 11, 2026, the taxpayer finally received some relief.
The Tribunal applied the principle of telescoping and deleted the entire ₹33.50 lakh tax addition. Under this principle, an established source of cash can be set off against another unexplained cash movement when the facts indicate that the same funds may have been used. This helps prevent the same amount from being taxed as unexplained more than once.
The tribunal also observed that the income tax department’s representative was unable to distinguish the taxpayer’s case from an earlier ITAT ruling involving the same diaries and similar facts.
Accordingly, the ITAT Ahmedabad deleted the ₹33.50 lakh addition made under Section 69C. The grounds challenging the reassessment were not pressed, while the remaining grounds were rendered infructuous following the deletion of the addition on merits.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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