FBI tracks $400 million ‘FaceStealer’ crypto theft to N Korea — Here's what you should do if affected; how to avoid scam

The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said it is investigating a massive cryptocurrency theft dubbed ‘FaceStealer’ and has traced the actions to North Korean hackers. As of November 2026, the scheme resulted in the theft of over $400 million over the past 18 months, it said.

FaceStealer is a superintelligence-enabled social engineering campaign targeting cryptocurrency holders and individuals working in the open-source supply chain, according to a press release from the US Department of Justice.

Notably, the FBI and DOJ this month announced the disruption of cloud-based infrastructure used by North Korean hackers in this scheme. The investigative agency has identified and seized over 900 webcam videos of victims.

FaceStealer cryptocurrency theft scheme: What is it? According to the FBI flash, North Korean cyber actors have been aggressively targeting companies and individuals in the cryptocurrency and Web3 industries and have stolen billions of dollars in crypto in recent years.

It noted that they leverage tactics to compromise targets, including FaceStealer, a highly effective social engineering scheme that uses imposter versions of popular video conferencing platforms, secretly recorded webcam video, and computer intrusions.

The FBI attributes this activity to the North Korean hacking group commonly referred to in the private sector as Sapphire Sleet, UNC1069, Stardust Chollima, APT38 and BlueNoroff.

It added that hackers are increasingly targeting open-source software developers and maintainers using the FaceStealer technique to gain access to their devices and software repository accounts.

“Their objective is compromise of the software supply chain. By infiltrating accounts of trusted developers and maintainers, the threat actors can potentially distribute malicious code through widely used software, impacting millions of downstream users,” it said.

FaceStealer theft cycle: How does it work? The FBI flash also outlined the exploit lifecycle of the FaceStealer cryptocurrency theft scheme as follows:

Threat actors compromise and secretly record victims’ webcams, hijack the victim's communication accounts and message their contacts.

Then they deliver a convincing fake video link to new targets and lure them into realistic imposter video chats on Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Google Meet, which are controlled by the hackers.

They impersonate the original victim with recorded webcam video and trick the target into self-infecting by introducing a fake technical error into the meeting, such as claiming that the target cannot be heard, and provide a link or prompt to fix the error.

The “fix” surreptitiously installs malware on the target’s computer, allowing the hackers to steal cryptocurrency or exploit the target’s access to other computer infrastructure.

In several reported cases, the hackers stole crypto and hijacked communication accounts (including Telegram, LinkedIn, Slack, and Discord) several months to more than a year after the initial compromise.

As part of the scheme, the hackers also accessed the new victim’s contact lists, social media, and communications apps to target the victim’s personal and professional contacts.

DOJ announces actions to disrupt crypto theft According to the DOJ release, coordinated actions have been announced: “against the Democratic People’s Republic of North Korea (DPRK) government’s schemes to fund its regime through the massive theft of cryptocurrency”.

This includes:

Seizure of cloud-based infrastructure used in the FaceStealer social engineering scheme, and

The court-authorized seizure and restraint of more than $1.2 billion in cryptocurrency recently stolen from Binance, a virtual currency exchange. What should you do if you suspect you have been compromised? Secure your crypto assets by creating a new wallet (with new seed phrases) on a device that was not used to communicate with the suspected hackers and transfer the crypto assets to the new wallet.

Secure your Telegram, WhatsApp, other ECAs, and sensitive accounts, including developer accounts, by changing passwords, logging out of all active sessions, and adding multifactor authentication.

Inform your friends and contacts that malicious cyber actors have hijacked your accounts and may be trying to impersonate you using prerecorded Zoom/Teams webcam video.

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If you communicated with the hackers on a work device, or have work files on your personal device, let employers know that you were hacked and that work documents may have been compromised.

Failure to notify your contacts and employers puts them at risk of compromise and insulates the scheme.

Change all passwords.

If you lose access to your ECA / developer accounts, reach out to the platform to request the account gets shut down or restored to you.

File a report at IC3.gov with the keyword “FaceStealer.” Recommendations to avoid a hack — When joining a video chat, use the official video chat application (i.e. Zoom or Teams) and use an invite code instead of clicking on links to join web versions of the applications.

— When joining a video chat that you have been invited to attend, do not turn on your webcam until you are able to see, hear, and communicate with the person who invited you. This best practice should be followed particularly when responding to invitations from infrequent or new contacts.

— If prompted for an update while using a video chat service, do not run scripts or copy code into the command line or terminal to update the client. Instead, either update the communication application or join the meeting via the web version of the service using the invite code.

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— Inspect Calendly or other calendaring invites for meeting links. North Korean hackers frequently do not include video chat links in their scheduling emails, instead sending malicious video chat links closer to the appointed meeting date and time.

— When possible, confirm a scheduled video chat meeting with the person who invited you through an alternate communication method from how you were contacted.

— Secure Telegram, WhatsApp, Slack, and other apps used for communication by adding multifactor authentication, turning on login alerts, and using expiring messages.

— Enhance the security of your cryptocurrency by keeping only low-dollar amounts on browser extension wallets. Keep larger cryptocurrency balances on a separate physical ledger (not connected to the device) or deposited with an exchange.