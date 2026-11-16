FBI tracks $400 million ‘FaceStealer’ crypto theft to N Korea — Here's what you should do if affected; how to avoid scam

The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said it is investigating a massive cryptocurrency theft dubbed ‘FaceStealer’ and has traced the actions to North Korean hackers. As of November 2026, the scheme resulted in the theft of over $400 million over the past 18 months, it said.
FaceStealer is a superintelligence-enabled social engineering campaign targeting cryptocurrency holders and individuals working in the open-source supply chain, according to a press release from the US Department of Justice.
Notably, the FBI and DOJ this month announced the disruption of cloud-based infrastructure used by North Korean hackers in this scheme. The investigative agency has identified and seized over 900 webcam videos of victims.
The FBI flash also outlined the exploit lifecycle of the FaceStealer cryptocurrency theft scheme as follows:
According to the DOJ release, coordinated actions have been announced: “against the Democratic People’s Republic of North Korea (DPRK) government’s schemes to fund its regime through the massive theft of cryptocurrency”.
This includes:
— When joining a video chat, use the official video chat application (i.e. Zoom or Teams) and use an invite code instead of clicking on links to join web versions of the applications.
— When joining a video chat that you have been invited to attend, do not turn on your webcam until you are able to see, hear, and communicate with the person who invited you. This best practice should be followed particularly when responding to invitations from infrequent or new contacts.
— If prompted for an update while using a video chat service, do not run scripts or copy code into the command line or terminal to update the client. Instead, either update the communication application or join the meeting via the web version of the service using the invite code.
— Inspect Calendly or other calendaring invites for meeting links. North Korean hackers frequently do not include video chat links in their scheduling emails, instead sending malicious video chat links closer to the appointed meeting date and time.
— When possible, confirm a scheduled video chat meeting with the person who invited you through an alternate communication method from how you were contacted.
— Secure Telegram, WhatsApp, Slack, and other apps used for communication by adding multifactor authentication, turning on login alerts, and using expiring messages.
— Enhance the security of your cryptocurrency by keeping only low-dollar amounts on browser extension wallets. Keep larger cryptocurrency balances on a separate physical ledger (not connected to the device) or deposited with an exchange.
— Do not keep any secret recovery phrases or private keys anywhere on your devices. North Korean hackers have been known to copy recovery phrases, patiently monitor balances on the blockchain, and reconstitute the wallet (stealing your cryptocurrency) following a large transfer.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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