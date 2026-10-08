FD details soon to be included in consolidated account statement: What it means for investors

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday announced that details of bank deposit accounts will soon be available through the Consolidated Account Statement (CAS). This would allow investors to view information about their mutual funds, stocks and bank deposits in a single statement.

However, the central bank has not clarified whether “deposit accounts” will include savings accounts or only fixed deposits. The exact scope of deposits included in the CAS will be known once the operational guidelines are issued.

“Depositories regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) are being facilitated to include information related to bank deposit accounts in their Consolidated Account Statement (CAS) through the NBFC-AAs,” according to RBI's statement on developmental and regulatory policies issued yesterday.

The measure aims to enhance customer convenience and is expected to be implemented by 31 December this year.

Who gets a CAS and what does it show now? The depositories, registrar and share transfer agents (RTAs) prepare the CAS and send it to customers who have opted to receive it. The Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL) and the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) are two depository institutions in India, and KFin Technologies and CAMS are the major RTAs operating in India.

At present, CAS shows all your transactions and holdings across demat accounts held with securities depositories (NSDL and CDSL), as well as mutual fund units held in statement of Account (SOA) form.

If there are any transactions in an investor's demat account or mutual fund folio, the CAS will be sent to the investor monthly. If there are no transactions in any mutual fund folios or demat accounts, the CAS, along with holding details, will be sent on a half-yearly basis. This means holdings as of the end of March and September will be sent in April and October, respectively.

What if you don't have a demat account? Customers, including those who do not have demat accounts, can continue to obtain a consolidated view of their financial information through NBFC-Account Aggregators (NBFC-AAs) and share it too, the central bank noted. This measure is also expected to take effect by the end of this year.

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AAs are RBI-regulated entities that allow customers to securely collect and share their financial information from different financial institutions through a single platform, with the customer's consent. This can include details about bank accounts, investments and insurance, depending on the institutions and services connected to the AA network.

What does this measure mean for investors? For investors, the move would make it easier to get a consolidated view of their financial holdings without having to check bank accounts, mutual fund investments and demat accounts separately. This can come in handy while applying for a loan or preparing a financial plan.