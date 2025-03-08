FD interest rates: These 7 banks offer highest interest on their 3-year fixed deposits

These seven banks offer highest interest rates on their 3-year fixed deposits. Typically longer the tenure, higher the interest rates on term deposits

Vimal Chander Joshi
Published8 Mar 2025, 02:08 PM IST
ICICI Bank offers 7 percent interest on its 3 year fixed deposits. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo(REUTERS)

When you are planning to open a fixed deposit, it is recommended to compare the interest rates offered by different banks so that you can choose the one which offers the highest one.

Typically, a long tenure fixed deposit offers a higher interest rate.  We list out the interest rates offered on 3-year term deposits by top 7 banks – both private and public sector. Meanwhile, it is important to note that a marginal difference of, say, 50 basis points in interest rates can lead to higher savings over a long period of time.

For instance, if one bank offers 50 basis points higher interest on a fixed deposit of 10 lakh, the higher income on account of 50 basis points can lead to an extra income of 15,000 in three years.

Also Read | Best bank FD rates: Earn up to 8.25% | Check fixed deposit rates for November

Here we list out the highest interest rates offered by top 7 banks.

Highest interest rates by top 7 banks

HDFC Bank: This private bank offers 7 percent interest on its 3-year deposits to regular citizens and 7.5 percent to senior citizens.

ICICI Bank: This private bank offers 7 percent interest on its 3-year fixed deposits and 7.5 percent to senior citizens.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: This bank offers 7 percent interest on its 3-year term deposits and 7.6 percent to senior citizens.

Federal Bank: This private sector bank offers 7.1 percent interest on three year deposits to regular citizens and 7.6 percent to senior citizens

State Bank of India (SBI): The largest bank in India offers 6.75 percent to general citizens and 7.25 percent to senior citizens.

Bank                                                  Interest (%)Senior Citizens (%)
HDFC Bank7.5
ICICI Bank77.5
Kotak Mahindra Bank7.6
Federal Bank7.1 7.6
SBI 6.75 7.25
Bank of Baroda7.15 7.65
Union Bank of India6.7 7.2

Bank of Baroda: This public sector bank offers 7.15 percent to regular citizens and 7.65 percent to senior citizens.

Union Bank of India: This bank offers 6.7 percent to regular citizens and 7.2 percent to senior citizens.

Meanwhile, it is advisable for investors not to lock too much of money in term deposits are taxable. Therefore, taxpayers who fall in the higher tax bracket tend to lose almost one-third of their interest income to tax.

Visit here for more personal finance updates. 

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMoneyFD interest rates: These 7 banks offer highest interest on their 3-year fixed deposits
First Published:8 Mar 2025, 02:08 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App