FDs, Real Estate or Gold: Where does Tamil Nadu CM contender Vijay invest most?

Vijay, who recently played giant slayer and dismantled the Dravidian duopoly in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, is now eyeing the chief minister's seat in the state.

His party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), emerged as the single-largest party after registering a victory on 108 seats but it fell short of the majority by ten seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly.

As all eyes turn to Vijay and his party, in a rapidly-unfolding political drama, let's also take a look at his finances — his assets, investments and properties.

According to the 15-page election affidavit filed by Vijay ahead of Assembly polls, and archived by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR), this is what his investments look like:

₹ 100 crore in Fixed Deposit His total declared assets are approximately worth more than ₹648 crore — where movable assets are worth ₹426 crore and immovable assets are worth ₹222 crore.

But what is interesting to note here is that Vijay's wealth is largely concentrated in high-value bank deposits. He has deposited over ₹330 crore in savings accounts — the largest share: ₹213 crore in Indian Overseas Bank — in several private and public banks including HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and SBI.

In addition, he has four fixed deposits ranging from ₹15 crore to ₹40 crore in four banks.

Equity Investments Apart from this Vijay holds shares worth ₹19 lakh Jaya Nagar Property Pvt Ltd and small holdings in Indian Overseas Bank and Sun Paper Mill Ltd. This means, his total equity holding is less than 1% of his net worth.

Real Estate Investments The 50-year-old has spread his investments in immovable assets across residential and commercial buildings as well as agricultural land.

According to his election affidavit, Vijay owns 10 houses across Tamil Nadu with a total value exceeding ₹117 crore.

In addition, he owns four commercial buildings worth ₹82 crore, non-agricultural land worth ₹22 crore and agricultural land worth ₹20 lakh.

Jewellery The actor also owns gold jewellery worth ₹5 crore and silvery jewellery worth ₹4 lakh.

Other Assets Vijay's purchases also include a fleet of luxury cars worth over ₹13.5 crore. This is what the superstar owns:

BMW 530 year 2020: ₹ 80 lakh+ Toyoto Lexus 350 year 2024: ₹ 13 crore+ Toyoto vellfire TN year 2014: ₹ 1.6 crore+ BMW I7 2024: ₹ 2 crore+ Maruti Swift year 2024: ₹ 5 Lakh+ TVS XL SUPER year 2025: ₹ 67k+ Tata Caravan 2015: ₹ 6 crore+ Annual Income Vijay's annual income has been growing consistently, primarily from films, interest from bank deposits and rent from properties. His income for: