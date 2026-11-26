More than two lakh tech workers lost their jobs globally through November this year. For workers worried about AI replacing their roles, the immediate concern is paying bills. Job insurance can offer temporary relief if the policy covers the reason for dismissal. This is applicable to any type of layoff.

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TrueUp tracked 2,09,841 job losses across 742 layoff events in the global technology industry. Tech companies cut around 642 jobs per day this year, down from 579 per day in 2025. These figures track overall job cuts across the industry, whether AI-related or not.

Are you eligible? Job insurance in India comes as an add-on to another policy, not as a standalone policy, according to Paisabazaar. You may find it with home insurance, accident cover or critical illness insurance. A payout can help with home loan instalments or other financial commitments. You may get support for up to three months while looking for work.

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You generally need a salaried job with a registered company to qualify for this cover. Self-employed workers are ineligible under the terms Paisabazaar describes.

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Casual, seasonal, temporary and contractual employment also fall outside that cover. You may be eligible to buy the add-on yet still face restrictions when claiming.

The reason for losing your job matters as much as your employment status. Some plans may cover job loss linked to critical illness or disability following an accident.

Termination or temporary suspension can also qualify under the relevant terms. If AI replaces your role, you need to check how the policy treats that reason for termination. Since companies rarely disclose AI as the direct reason behind layoffs, yours may fall under standard terminations.

Also Read | She was training Microsoft staff AI when she got laid off after 24 yrs service

A waiting period can range from 30 to 90 days after the policy starts. Losing your job during that period can rule out a payout.

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The cover also excludes job loss during probation and departures through voluntary resignation or retirement. Dismissal for poor performance, dishonesty or fraud can also make a claim ineligible.

Read the job loss clause before buying the add-on or relying on it. Look for the conditions that decide whether an employer’s decision triggers a payout.

Compare those conditions with the reason your company gives in the termination letter. That letter helps the insurer establish whether your claim qualifies for payment.

How do you file a claim? If you lose your job, inform your insurer in writing and send proof of unemployment. Include the signed claim form and your employer’s termination letter.

The insurer may ask for documents explaining why the company ended your employment. Keep your last three months’ salary slips, Form 16 and your employer’s contact details handy.

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You may need a copy of the policy, proof of identity and proof of age. The insurer reviews the documents before deciding whether to pay.

Some policies may make regular payments after an eligible job loss. Check the amount and payment period before counting on the cover for upcoming bills.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.