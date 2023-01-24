Federal Bank: Redefining banking digitally and sustainably

Federal Bank reported its highest-ever quarterly earnings, largely on the back of strong loan growth and margin expansion. The bank is leveraging its FinTech partnerships to clock market share gains and drive further business productivity.
Federal Bank is one of the leading and preferred Personal, NRI and business banking partners for customers across India. The retail banking segment provides deposits, mortgage-backed housing loans, retail loan against property (Retail LAP), auto loans, cards and payments, non-resident banking and wealth management services.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Federal Bank is one of the leading and preferred Personal, NRI and business banking partners for customers across India. The retail banking segment provides deposits, mortgage-backed housing loans, retail loan against property (Retail LAP), auto loans, cards and payments, non-resident banking and wealth management services.
The business banking segment provides business loans primarily to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). The CV/CE segment finances single unit owners, fleet operators and strategic clients for their purchase of new and used commercial vehicles and construction equipment. The agri banking segment focuses on providing financing solutions to the agriculture and priority sector.
The business banking segment provides business loans primarily to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). The CV/CE segment finances single unit owners, fleet operators and strategic clients for their purchase of new and used commercial vehicles and construction equipment. The agri banking segment focuses on providing financing solutions to the agriculture and priority sector.
• Market share for individual inward remittance at 20.36% (HY).
Credit cost improves further on the back of continued strong asset quality. Broad based asset growth coupled with core revenue profile drives-up RoA on fast track.
Company is benefited from a timing difference in asset/deposit repricing, offsetting higher employee opex (provision for wage revision) and higher provisions for security receipts as per the RBI circular. FB is confident of leveraging its differentiated FinTech ecosystem partnerships to clock market share gains in high-yield segments and driving further business productivity on both sides of the balance sheet.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The company appears to be on track to deliver its targeted RoA of 1.25% for FY23 and is likely to clock a further 10 bps RoA accretion over the next couple of years as the bank further calibrates the mix of high-yielding loans.
Federal Bank reported its highest-ever quarterly earnings, largely on the back of strong loan growth (+20% YoY), margin expansion (+19 bps QoQ), sustained fee traction and lower credit costs. FB benefitted from a timing difference in asset/deposit repricing, offsetting higher employee opex (provision for wage revision) and higher provisions for security receipts as per the RBI circular.
FB is confident of leveraging its differentiated FinTech ecosystem partnerships to clock market share gains in high yield segments and driving further business productivity on both sides of the balance sheet. FB appears to be on track to deliver its targeted RoA of 1.25% for FY23 and is likely to clock a further 10bps RoA accretion over the next couple of years as the bank further calibrates the mix of high-yielding loans.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Fintech landscape
Click on the image to enlarge
Mr. Shyam Srinivasan, Managing Director & CEO, said, “An all-round strong operating performance has helped us deliver the highest ever quarterly profit of 804Cr. Credit Cost has improved on the back of continued strong asset quality, with GNPA and NNPA at 2.43% and 0.73% respectively. Broad based asset growth of 19%, coupled with core revenue profile has yielded in higher ROA, currently at 1.33%."
Major investments
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Click on the image to enlarge
Launch of Digital Banking Unit: In Salt Lake, Kolkata - inaugurated by our Hon’ble Prime Minister via Video Conference on 16th October 2022.
Cross Border BBPS: Launched in Global Fintech Fest – First Bank to launch this service. This will facilitate NRIs to undertake utility, education, and other bill payments on behalf of their families in India.
GST- Payment facility
This will enable customers to make GST payments via E-payment (Retail Fednet), Over the Counter (Cash, Cheque and DD) and NEFT/RTGS (online/offline).
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Steady decline in stressed asset formation and adequate coverage at >65% on existing NPL portfolio to ensure lower credit cost. Despite second / third covid wave led disruptions, FB has successfully delivered on its asset quality guidance (FY22 cumulative slippages of ₹18.8 bn vs guided range of Rs18bn20bn). It started FY23 on a strong footing with stressed asset formation falling to 2% in Q2FY3 vs 2.22% in Q1FY23 vs 2.3% in Q4FY22.
Slippages from the restructured book stand lower at Rs1.4 bn (~9% slippage ratio) vs management expectation of 2025% during H1FY23. PCR remains strong at 69%, which reinforces our view that FB would manage credit cost within the guided range of 50-70 bps in FY23.
Scaling up of new asset products to remain a key focus area going ahead. Management stated its strategy to incrementally focus on profit maximisation given the improved business environment. Towards that end, it is planning to scale up high yielding retail products such as CV, MFI, PL, credit card, etc.Shuchi Nahar is a Certified Research Analyst. She can be found on Twitter at @shuchi_nahar
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Note: This article is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment related investment-related decision.