Federal Bank: Redefining banking digitally and sustainably

FB is confident of leveraging its differentiated FinTech ecosystem partnerships to clock market share gains in high yield segments and driving further business productivity on both sides of the balance sheet. FB appears to be on track to deliver its targeted RoA of 1.25% for FY23 and is likely to clock a further 10bps RoA accretion over the next couple of years as the bank further calibrates the mix of high-yielding loans.

