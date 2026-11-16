Federal Reserve's Susan Collins sees ‘gradual’ hikes in interest rate to curb inflation, manage economy

Susan Collins, President of the United States Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, thinks interest rates could be hiked gradually to combat inflation, Bloomberg reported, noting that the labour market is gaining footing without added price pressures.

Speaking to reporters, Collins said she sees the price pressures broadening. “It’s been elevated for a long time. A steady, gradual path seems appropriate to me at the moment, but I’m open-minded,” she noted.

While reiterating the central bank's monetary policy, she did not outline how fast or how much the Fed could raise rates, stating only that some additional tightening will be needed “soon”, the report added.

At the same time, there are the ongoing risks of more shocks hitting the economy, Collins said. Furthermore, “it's possible that the rise in medium- to longer-term rates that we've seen since the beginning of the year may actually weigh on demand more than I'm thinking”, and serve as another source of restraint on economic activity, Reuters quoted her as saying.

‘Watching the increase in goods prices’ Bloomberg added that the banker, who doesn’t vote on monetary policy this year, said consumers expect inflation to remain around the Fed’s 2% goal in the future, while wage increases are concentrated in pockets of the labour market, particularly related to skilled workers.

“My most likely scenario is one in which the healthy consumption demand continues, as well as business investment, and that with a somewhat tighter policy path, we are able to bring inflation down in a reasonable amount of time without significant changes on the labour market side,” she said on Saturday.

She, however, added that there are scenarios in which inflation remains higher than expected amid more severe demand pressures, a broadening out of wage increases or additional shocks to the economy. Collins also said she is watching the increase in goods prices, which “have gone up a bit”.

“I also recognise that we have ongoing uncertainty and that there are scenarios where we could see more persistence,” she said.

Fed seems poised to deliver another rate hike According to the report, after holding rates steady last month in a range of 3.75% to 4%, US Fed officials seem poised to deliver another hike at their next gathering in Washington in early December.

Investors are expecting increases in December and January, and another in either March or April, according to federal funds futures pricing.

In recent speeches, policymakers have offered differing views on the appropriate pace and extent of rate increases. One chorus of officials has argued for gradual rate hikes, while another has signalled the need for more rapid action. Governor Christopher Waller has even made the case for a half-point increase.

What impact could Fed rate hike have on your money? Though marginally, interest rate hikes from the US Fed could increase your checking and savings account earnings and deposit (CD) rates, according to a report by Yahoo Finance.

For mortgages, it noted that the bond markets usually price in the likely Fed decision ahead of the announcement, so you can expect little to no immediate impact from a rate hike.

Further, for consumer and student loans, overnight lending rates and the 10-year US Treasury bond yields can have an impact, respectively, it added.

And for credit card users, those who pay off their debt monthly will see little to no impact, while those who accumulate debt could see the cumulative burden increase due to rate hikes, it said.