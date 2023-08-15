Finally! Savings Rates Could Soon Beat Inflation
Summary
- With inflation near 3%, savings accounts and CDs are now paying enough interest to beat it
Good news for savers: interest rates on high-yield savings accounts and CDs are beating inflation. For years, those who wanted to keep their cash safe and accessible were in a predicament. Savings accounts and CDs, even the best of them, paid interest rates below the rate of inflation. Alternatives like Treasury bonds were no better. As a result, savers could only watch the value of their money gradually diminish. The situation grew acutely painful in summer 2022 when inflation reached close to double digits, while most savings accounts still paid less than 1%. Since then, however, the Federal Reserve’s campaign to raise interest rates has significantly slowed rising prices. In July, the consumer-price index was up 3.2% compared to a year earlier. Lucky for savers, the Fed’s rate hikes have also increased what banks are willing to pay out on savings accounts. The best accounts are now yielding 5% , and are expected to continue doing so for at least a few months. In other words, savings accounts can now help you actually earn money, not just keep it safe. “We could have a good half year here of positive real yields," says Ken Tumin, founder of rate tracking site DepositAccounts.