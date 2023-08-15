Finally! Savings Rates Could Soon Beat Inflation

Cash is supposed to be the part or your financial portfolio that you can count on to be there when you need it. You don’t expect your cash to grow much in a bank account, but you don’t want it to lose too much ground either. For the past couple of decades, however, that’s exactly what’s happened. From 2000 through 2022, the average one-year CD yielded 1.46%. During the same period, inflation averaged about 2%. Until recently, the main cause of the disconnect was low interest rates. For most of the past 15 years, the Fed has kept its benchmark federal-funds rate near 0%: lowering rates, first, to support the economy in the wake of the 2008-2009 financial crisis and then again at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Since banks base the rates they pay out in part on the fed-funds rate, savers suffered. Over the past few years, spiking inflation has compounded the problem, with savers sacrificing significant spending power. When inflation peaked at 9.1% last summer, the average payout for online savings accounts—which tend to be the most generous—was only 0.7%, according to DepositAccounts. The average for all accounts, including those offered by the nation’s largest banks, was less than 0.1% . A mismatch like that can take a big bite out of your wealth. If inflation is, say, 5% and your savings account pays 1%, $1,000 in cash will be worth just $960 in a year. That means you’re faced with watching your purchasing power dwindle—or trying to make up the difference by taking on extra risk, investing in much riskier assets like stocks .