Financial assistance: Maharashtra farmers to receive ₹5,000 ‘Diwali bonus’ as relief measure amid drought—All we know

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced that the state government will provide advance financial assistance of ₹5,000 to drought-hit farmers before Diwali, PTI reported.
In a statement on 14 October, Fadnavis said that more than 85% of the state's talukas have been drought-hit. The government added 40 more regions to the list, taking the total affected sub-divisions to 305 out of 358, it added.
As per the report, the direct transfer will be made to an authenticated list, which now includes an additional 3.5 lakh farmers. As per Fadnavis, the list has been processed to receive scheduled debt relief payments.
According to the CM, drought is declared by November-end, and help is extended by December. However, the given the gravity of the situation, a notification was issued in October, he added.
“This Diwali is going to be difficult for farmers. It will be difficult for them to manage during Diwali. Considering this situation, we have discussed and decided to provide assistance to farmers in the coming days. We have decided to give ₹5,000 to farmers as a Diwali bonus. This amount should reach the farmers' accounts before Diwali. The loan waiver amount is also being credited to their accounts,” Fadnavis stated.
Earlier, Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar said the state was facing a severe drought and water crisis, adding that the government was “formulating” measures to address the situation and would extend assistance based on the recommendations of a Central government team assessing the drought-hit areas.
(With inputs from Agencies)
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