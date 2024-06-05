Money
How financial planning helped this Mumbai family
Anil Poste 6 min read 05 Jun 2024, 02:31 PM IST
Summary
- Retirement planning is a crucial as it ensures financial independence and security in the later years of life.
- Many Indians remain unprepared for retirement as they prioritize current expenses over future security, underscoring the need for better awareness of financial planning.
Ensuring financial independence and security in the later years of life is a cornerstone of financial planning.
