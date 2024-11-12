Money
How social engineering scamsters have weaponized fear of the CBI, ED to defraud victims
Sumant Banerji 12 min read 12 Nov 2024, 07:23 PM IST
Summary
- In recent months, many have fallen victim to financial cybercrimes: businessmen, retired and serving officers, housewives, and even an RBI official. Nobody is safe. The modus operandi is the same in most cases. Read on to avoid falling into a scamster’s trap.
New Delhi: S.P. Oswal’s ordeal began on the afternoon of 27 August, with an innocuous phone call. It was a pre-recorded message from someone claiming to be from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai). Just out of hospital after battling an illness, the unsuspecting 82-year-old Oswal, chairperson of the Ludhiana-based Vardhaman Group, pressed 9 when prompted. That keypress was a standard screening procedure by scamsters to ascertain the gullibility of their victims—Oswal, a Padma Bhushan awardee, instantly became a target.
