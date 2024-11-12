“I had never used Skype until then, so they helped me create an account and told me not to leave the house and to be always online so they could monitor my activities," Oswal told Mint. “They kept sending me various documents (related to the alleged case) on WhatsApp with the CBI insignia, which seemed very authentic. They also forbade me to discuss the matter with anybody else, including my family members, or it would lead to a prison term of three years." At the same time, he said, they never threatened him and tried to put him at ease. “Otherwise, I would have consulted my lawyer immediately."