Financial freedom is overrated. Financial well-being is underrated
Sadique Neelgund 4 min read 06 Nov 2025, 06:14 pm IST
Summary
Think of your financial journey like going on a mountain trek. Financial planning is your preparation and roadmap, financial freedom is reaching the summit peak and financial well-being is how you feel during the trek journey
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
In recent years, financial freedom has been portrayed as the ultimate dream—a point in life where your wealth works for you and you never have to work for money again.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story