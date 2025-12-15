India must stop reinventing the regulatory wheel when it comes to educating investors
India's finfluencer crackdown reveals gaps in the digital-finance ecosystem, where unregulated advice thrives. Learning from global regulations, India can enhance transparency and accountability to protect young investors with low financial literacy.
When India’s market regulator barred finfluencer Avadhut Sathe from accessing the securities market and froze ₹546 crore in alleged “wrongful gains," it marked more than the fall of a social-media trading star. It revealed a deeper structural gap in India’s fast-expanding digital-finance ecosystem, where education, advice and promotion are seamlessly interwoven and poorly regulated.