Sebi is regulating influencers. What if they’re also mutual fund distributors?
Summary
- In the world of finfluencers, registered MF distributors are leveraging their online followings to reshape advisory roles. New Sebi norms mean that the difference between financial advice and social media influence is under scrutiny. How will this impact revenue streams for digital-age advisors?
MUMBAI : In the rapidly growing world of finance influencers, what do Ananth Ladha*, Fincocktail, Pooja Patel, Himani Chaudhary, and Udayan Adhye share beyond their combined 12.5 million Instagram followers? These finance content creators are all registered mutual fund distributors (MFDs), leveraging their vast social media reach to redefine traditional financial advisory roles.