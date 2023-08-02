Five things investors learned this year

The stockmarket rally means that it is now bond investors who find themselves predicting a recession that has yet to arrive. Yields on long-dated bonds typically exceed those on short-dated ones, compensating longer-term lenders for the greater risks they face. But since last October, the yield curve has been “inverted": short-term rates have been above long-term ones (see chart). This is financial markets’ surest signal of impending recession. The thinking is roughly as follows. If short-term rates are high, it is presumably because the Fed has tightened monetary policy to slow the economy and curb inflation. And if long-term rates are low, it suggests the Fed will eventually succeed, inducing a recession that will require it to cut interest rates in the more distant future.

