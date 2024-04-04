Fixed deposit news: Bank of India revises FD rates. How they compare with SBI, ICICI, HDFC Bank
Bank of India revises FD rates: BOI has updated its fixed deposit interest rates for deposits below ₹2 crore. Following the revision, the bank now provides interest rates ranging from 3% to 7.25% for deposit periods spanning from 7 days to 10 years. These rates are effective from 1 April 2024. Senior citizens receive an extra 50 basis points (bps) on tenors of 6 months and above, while super senior citizens are granted an additional 65 bps. For deposits below ₹2 crore and tenors of 3 years and above, senior citizens receive an additional premium of 25 bps, totaling 75 bps. Similarly, super senior citizens are offered an additional premium of 25 bps, totaling 90 bps.