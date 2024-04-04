Bank of India revises FD rates: BOI has updated its fixed deposit interest rates for deposits below ₹2 crore. Following the revision, the bank now provides interest rates ranging from 3% to 7.25% for deposit periods spanning from 7 days to 10 years. These rates are effective from 1 April 2024. Senior citizens receive an extra 50 basis points (bps) on tenors of 6 months and above, while super senior citizens are granted an additional 65 bps. For deposits below ₹2 crore and tenors of 3 years and above, senior citizens receive an additional premium of 25 bps, totaling 75 bps. Similarly, super senior citizens are offered an additional premium of 25 bps, totaling 90 bps.

Bank of India latest FD rates

For deposits maturing between 7 days and 45 days, the Bank of India (BOI) is offering an interest rate of 3%. For deposits maturing between 46 days and 179 days, BOI is providing an interest rate of 4.50%. On deposits with a tenure of 180 days to 269 days, BOI offers an interest rate of 5.50%, while for deposits lasting 270 days to less than 1 year, the bank offers 5.75% interest.

View Full Image Bank of India revises FD rates

Deposits maturing in 1 year to less than 2 years will earn an interest rate of 6.80%, and for those maturing in 2 years, the maximum return will be 7.25%. BOI pays 6.75% interest on term deposits maturing in less than two years and less than three years, while deposits maturing in three years to less than five years will earn a 6.50% interest rate. For deposits maturing in five to ten years, the interest rate is six percent.

SBI latest FD rates

The latest fixed deposit (FD) rates offered by the State Bank of India (SBI) vary between 3.5% and 7% for deposits maturing in seven days to ten years for general customers, and between 4% and 7.5% for senior citizens. These revised rates came into effect on December 27, 2023.

HDFC Bank latest FD rates

HDFC Bank provides interest rates between 3% and 7.25% for general customers on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years. Senior citizens will receive interest rates ranging from 3.5% to 7.75% on these deposits. These rates will be effective from February 9, 2024.

ICICI Bank latest FD rates

ICICI Bank is providing interest rates between 3% and 7.2% for fixed deposits maturing in seven days to ten years for general customers. Senior citizens will receive interest rates ranging from 3.5% to 7.75% on these deposits. These rates will be effective from February 17th, 2024.

Note: The provided information is sourced directly from the websites of the respective banks.

