Bank of India revises FD rates: Senior citizens receive an extra 50 basis points (bps) on tenors of 6 months and above, while super senior citizens are granted an additional 65 bps

Bank of India revises FD rates: BOI has updated its fixed deposit interest rates for deposits below ₹2 crore. Following the revision, the bank now provides interest rates ranging from 3% to 7.25% for deposit periods spanning from 7 days to 10 years. These rates are effective from 1 April 2024. Senior citizens receive an extra 50 basis points (bps) on tenors of 6 months and above, while super senior citizens are granted an additional 65 bps. For deposits below ₹2 crore and tenors of 3 years and above, senior citizens receive an additional premium of 25 bps, totaling 75 bps. Similarly, super senior citizens are offered an additional premium of 25 bps, totaling 90 bps. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bank of India latest FD rates For deposits maturing between 7 days and 45 days, the Bank of India (BOI) is offering an interest rate of 3%. For deposits maturing between 46 days and 179 days, BOI is providing an interest rate of 4.50%. On deposits with a tenure of 180 days to 269 days, BOI offers an interest rate of 5.50%, while for deposits lasting 270 days to less than 1 year, the bank offers 5.75% interest.

Deposits maturing in 1 year to less than 2 years will earn an interest rate of 6.80%, and for those maturing in 2 years, the maximum return will be 7.25%. BOI pays 6.75% interest on term deposits maturing in less than two years and less than three years, while deposits maturing in three years to less than five years will earn a 6.50% interest rate. For deposits maturing in five to ten years, the interest rate is six percent.

Also Read: This bank is offering 9.25% on fixed deposits for senior citizens SBI latest FD rates The latest fixed deposit (FD) rates offered by the State Bank of India (SBI) vary between 3.5% and 7% for deposits maturing in seven days to ten years for general customers, and between 4% and 7.5% for senior citizens. These revised rates came into effect on December 27, 2023.

HDFC Bank latest FD rates HDFC Bank provides interest rates between 3% and 7.25% for general customers on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years. Senior citizens will receive interest rates ranging from 3.5% to 7.75% on these deposits. These rates will be effective from February 9, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ICICI Bank latest FD rates ICICI Bank is providing interest rates between 3% and 7.2% for fixed deposits maturing in seven days to ten years for general customers. Senior citizens will receive interest rates ranging from 3.5% to 7.75% on these deposits. These rates will be effective from February 17th, 2024.

Note: The provided information is sourced directly from the websites of the respective banks.

