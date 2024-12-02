Retail revolution needed: Five reasons to add fixed income mutual funds in your portfolio
Summary
- The benefits of fixed income mutual funds over fixed deposits and bonds make them an essential part of any diversified portfolio. They offer advantages that bank FDs and bonds cannot match.
In recent years, the decline in debt mutual fund investors has been alarming. Since 2020, folios in fixed income funds have dropped to 7.1 million from 8.1 million even as equity-oriented fund folios have skyrocketed to over 1.5 billion from 638 million. While the percentage of total MF assets to bank fixed deposits has risen to 31% in 2024 from 16% in 2020, the ratio of fixed income assets under management to bank deposits remains a paltry 7.5% as of October 2024.