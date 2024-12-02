2. Deferred taxation for efficient growth

With fixed income MFs, you pay tax only when you redeem your investments. In contrast, taxes are imposed on the interest earned on FDs every year, even if you don’t withdraw the funds. Bonds too don’t give you an option but to pay taxes every year on the interest earned. By deferring taxation in fixed income MFs, all your returns stay invested and compound over time, saving you form tax hassles and enhancing overall returns.