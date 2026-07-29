How to make the most of flexible health benefits in employer plans

For years, workplace health benefits followed a simple model: employers designed a fixed benefits plan, and every employee received the same set of benefits. Once enrolled, there was little to change what was included. The plan was standardised because it was easier for companies to administer and ensured every employee had a basic level of coverage.
The problem was that a standard plan could never reflect the realities of every employee's life. Healthcare needs aren't static—they change with age, family responsibilities and personal circumstances. A 28-year-old navigating burnout, a 32-year-old planning a family, and a 45-year-old supporting ageing parents all need very different forms of care. Some may value mental health support and preventive check-ups, while others may prioritise fertility treatment, maternity benefits or enhanced cover for their parents. Yet, they were all expected to rely on the same benefits plan.