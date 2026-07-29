How to make the most of flexible health benefits in employer plans

Abhishek Poddar
4 min read29 Jul 2026, 01:57 PM IST
logo
Major illnesses and hospitalisations can result in significant expenses, making critical illness, accident and adequate health insurance important considerations.
Summary
Healthcare needs aren't static—they change with age, family responsibilities and personal circumstances. A 28-year-old navigating burnout, a 32-year-old planning a family, and a 45-year-old supporting ageing parents all need very different forms of care.

For years, workplace health benefits followed a simple model: employers designed a fixed benefits plan, and every employee received the same set of benefits. Once enrolled, there was little to change what was included. The plan was standardised because it was easier for companies to administer and ensured every employee had a basic level of coverage.

The problem was that a standard plan could never reflect the realities of every employee's life. Healthcare needs aren't static—they change with age, family responsibilities and personal circumstances. A 28-year-old navigating burnout, a 32-year-old planning a family, and a 45-year-old supporting ageing parents all need very different forms of care. Some may value mental health support and preventive check-ups, while others may prioritise fertility treatment, maternity benefits or enhanced cover for their parents. Yet, they were all expected to rely on the same benefits plan.

Also Read | The dos and don’ts when buying health insurance policies in covid times

As a result, everyday healthcare, from consultations and diagnostics to preventive care, often remained an afterthought, while many employees found themselves paying out of pocket for the benefits they actually needed. The obvious solution would have been to offer every possible benefit, from parental care and critical illness cover to fertility treatment, mental health support and gym memberships. But that didn't work for two reasons. First, plans quickly became prohibitively expensive. Second, many specialised benefits, such as fertility treatment or critical illness cover, are relevant to less than 2% of the employee base. This resulted in low adoption and forced employers to make difficult trade-offs, often investing in benefits that most employees would never use.

Enter flexible benefits

Flexible benefits emerged as a solution to this challenge. Instead of giving every employee the same plan, employers could provide a fixed benefits budget and let individuals choose the benefits most relevant to them. Someone planning a family could prioritise maternity and fertility benefits, someone supporting ageing parents could opt for enhanced parental coverage, while an early-career professional might choose mental health support or wellness benefits instead.

For employers, this meant offering more meaningful benefits for every rupee invested, while improving adoption because employees were choosing the benefits most relevant to their lives.

On paper, it was an elegant solution. In practice, however, it introduced an entirely new challenge. Because choice, by itself, does not guarantee protection.

Make flexible benefits work for you

The effectiveness of flexible benefits depends on how consciously decisions are made, and how well those decisions are communicated. As you pick and choose, keep one thought at the centre of it: How exposed are you, and your dependents, to a health emergency?

Also Read | The EPF reform gives employers a chance to rethink retirement architecture

Start with the essentials:

Before exploring flexible benefits, ask whether the basics are already covered. Do you have adequate personal health insurance, protection for pre-existing conditions, and coverage for your dependents, especially ageing parents? If not, strengthening these fundamentals should take priority over benefits such as OPD cover or gym memberships. Flexibility works best when built on a strong foundation.

Catastrophes: protect yourself against major risks

Next, assess your exposure to catastrophic health events. Serious hospitalisations for conditions such as heart disease, cancer or kidney disease can easily cost 10–15 lakh. If your health check-ups indicate elevated risk, or your family has a history of serious illnesses, prioritise benefits such as critical illness cover, accident insurance, term life insurance and parental coverage. Group health insurance can also be especially valuable, as it often covers pre-existing conditions without the exclusions common in retail policies.

Life stage: choose benefits that reflect your priorities

Your benefits should evolve with your life stage. If you're planning a family, maternity and fertility benefits may matter most. If you're supporting ageing parents, parental coverage and preventive care become increasingly important. Early-career professionals may find greater value in mental health support, preventive healthcare and wellness benefits.

Comprehensiveness: fill the gaps, not duplicate coverage

Finally, look at your flexible benefit policy alongside your existing insurance. The objective isn't to maximise benefits, but to build comprehensive protection. Use available benefits to fill gaps in your existing coverage and reallocate benefits where there is unnecessary overlap.

Also Read | Can cooperatives unlock India’s next insurance growth wave?

With autonomy comes great responsibility. Moving to a flexible benefits plan is an important shift. Up until now, the employee, the person who actually needs to use the product, inherited a policy they did not choose, from a provider they did not pick, for a process they have never been shown.

This has changed today. From being a passive recipient of an insurance plan, you are an active participant in building your own protection. This autonomy demands accountability.

First, from yourself – evaluate the benefits offered, understand your priorities, and build a plan that works best for you. Then, from your employer – offering autonomy to build a policy is just the beginning. Hold them to higher standards with the vendors they choose, the communication during enrollment, and the experience during an emergency.

Flexible benefits are no longer the future. It is the new standard. Make it work for you.

The author is co-founder and CEO of Plum, an employee health benefits platform

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.