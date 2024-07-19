Money
F&O, intraday and delivery trading: How different types of trading are reported
Shipra Singh 6 min read 19 Jul 2024, 05:00 AM IST
Summary
- All types of trading income are to be reported in income tax returns, even when the taxpayer has made only losses. We give you a rundown of how the different types work
There is empirical data that shows a sudden boom in equity trading among retail investors. These include derivatives (futures and options, or F&O), intra-day trading and frequent buying and selling of stocks. However, this means increased tax compliance for such investors.
