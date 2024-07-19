F&O, intraday and delivery trading: How different types of trading are reported

The books of accounts—or, in simple words, the profit and loss (P&L) statement—is to be made when the F&O turnover exceeds ₹25 lakh or income exceeds ₹2.5 lakh. Both these criteria are to be checked for the last three financial years. So, if your F&O turnover was below ₹25 lakh in FY24 but exceeded this threshold in FY23, you still need to submit accounting records in the current assessment year. The taxpayer doesn’t need a chartered accountant (CA) for creating books of accounts and can just use the P&L statement given by the broker.