Foreign asset disclosure: I-T dept reaches out to taxpayers with UAE properties as December 31 deadline looms

The Centre is pushing to make the most out of overseas tax collection, NDTV Profit reported citing sources in the Finance Ministry. The income-tax department has nudged select taxpayers who bought commercial or residential real estate in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and may have not yet disclosed it, the report added.
The department reaching out to real estate investors comes as it gains more access to overseas financial information, as per the report.
The one-time voluntary disclosure window under the government's Foreign Assets of Small Taxpayers-Disclosure Scheme, 2026 (FAST-DS) ends on 31 December, this year.
The window was aimed at allowing eligible to disclose specified foreign assets or income without threat of penalties and prosecution under the Black Money Act, subject to the conditions.
Those taxpayers who purchased foreign properties and failed to or missed filing their returns should do so under the compliance window before the deadline.
To do so, you may need to check your reporting status before the disclosure window closes.
Taxpayers who make a valid disclosure under FAST-DS have to pay the prescribed tax or fee on the amount determined by the Income-tax Authority. For this payment, the Income-tax Department has prescribed a separate challan—ITNS 289.
Taxpayers can generate the challan either after logging into the e-Filing portal or through the pre-login route. You pay tax through ITNS 289 as follows:
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