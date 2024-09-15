How Indian students can get work visas after studying abroad

Changing visa status: During your OPT, if your employer is willing to sponsor you, you can get an H1B visa, which is necessary for a US employer to employ foreign workers. However, this is not easy as there are stringent caps on the number of H1B visas that can be issued every year, and these are issued via a blank lottery system. There is no direct route to permanent residency (PR) or a US green card through the OPT.