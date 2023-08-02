Foreign fund houses and the India puzzle

If BlackRock does re-enter the mutual funds business in India, this time in partnership with Mukesh Ambani-owned Jio Financial Services, it will do so against the weight of history of the past two decades. BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, first entered India in 1997-98 in alliance with homegrown DSP Group, but left in May 2018, when the mutual fund was the ninth-largest in India. It isn’t alone. In the past two decades, at least 15 asset management firms of global repute—promoted by banks, insurance companies, investment banks—have walked away from the Indian mutual fund sector.