Money
Forex card vs debit card: Which helps save on markup fees?
Shipra Singh 6 min read 11 Nov 2024, 01:17 PM IST
Summary
- A forex card is cheaper because the markup charged on currency conversion is lower compared to what banks apply to debit cards when they are swiped outside India.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
When travelling abroad, travellers can choose between cash and card for payments. For card options, debit, credit, and forex cards are available. While most travellers would have a debit card, using it for international transactions is typically more expensive.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less