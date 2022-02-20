Fixed deposits (FD) investment is popular among senior citizens. After the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced to keep the key repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent this time also, banks like State Bank of India (SBI) and HDFC Bank, have hiked interest rates on fixed deposits. Amid the covid-19 pandemic, despite falling interest rates, smaller private banks offer interest rates of up to 7 per cent on three-year FDs for senior citizens.

