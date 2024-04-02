Four steps to take when spring-cleaning your portfolio

While investors can spruce up their portfolio any time of year, and should review it around November or December at a minimum to prepare for tax and retirement changes in the coming year, the spring does have its advantages for cleanup and assessment.

“This is the perfect time, because you’ve got all this information about your accounts while you’re doing your taxes," says Lisa Featherngill, national director of wealth planning at Comerica Bank, adding that it is an opportunity to take inventory of all financial accounts and consolidate that information digitally to easily view in one place.

So what exactly should happen during a spring portfolio cleaning? Here are four moves that financial professionals say people ought to consider.

1. Think big picture

It is important to make sure that your portfolio is aligned with both near-term and long-term goals, financial pros say, whether it is funding a retirement or saving for a child’s college tuition.

“You have to have an idea of what you’re trying to accomplish with your money from a return and risk perspective," says Alex McGrath, chief investment officer at NorthEnd Private Wealth.

If it is a “529" education-savings account for a young child, for instance, that is different from what an investor who is close to retirement age should hold in the portfolio. The former can have a more aggressive approach, including plenty of growth stocks, while the latter can focus more on investment-grade bonds, municipal bonds and blue-chip dividend stocks, for example.

McGrath outlined a hypothetical scenario in which an older, retired client’s portfolio gained 10% in a calendar year, trailing the S&P 500’s 26% result but with far less volatility. While that market-lagging result would be disappointing for a middle-aged investor still saving for retirement, McGrath noted that the return would be enough to keep the retired client’s portfolio growing without as many ups and downs.

“That might not be a bad thing for you," says McGrath, “because you’re set up in such a way that you don’t want to take big downside risk."

2. Rebalance your holdings

Andrew Altfest, president of Altfest Personal Wealth Management, suggests starting a portfolio review by asking two basic questions: “What are the things that I should be weeding out?" and “What are the things that I should be continuing to develop in the portfolio?"

An investor may start off with a portfolio consisting of 60% stocks and 40% bonds, but that allocation isn’t static.

In 2023, for example, the S&P 500 returned 26%, including dividends, compared with a roughly 5.5% total return for the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. Such a portfolio returned nearly 18% last year, in aggregate, leaving the allocations in a 60-40 portfolio at 64% stock and 36% bonds.

The S&P 500 was powered by megacap tech stocks such as Nvidia and Amazon.com, which have continued to perform well in 2024—further skewing allocations that haven’t been rebalanced.

Against that backdrop, Yung-Yu Ma, chief investment officer at BMO Wealth Management, says his firm recently encouraged clients to rebalance their portfolios back to their targeted asset allocations. “We’re still positive on megacap technology, but it’s probably going to be a more balanced market this year," Ma says. “So we like the idea of rebalancing and not letting risk get too tilted in one direction."

3. Monitor your fees

Jonathan Treussard, founder of Treussard Capital Management, offers a direct approach to analyzing fund costs. “Just look at the expense ratios of your holdings," he says, likening such an exercise to reviewing subscriptions: You may be shelling out a lot more than you realize.

For actively managed funds, the average expense ratio is 0.58% on an asset-weighted basis, as of Dec. 31, according to Morningstar. The asset-weighted average approximates what investors paid, on average, for the funds they invested in.

For passive funds, including exchange-traded funds, the average expense ratio is just under 0.11% on an asset-weighted basis.

Bryan Armour, director of passive strategies research for North America at Morningstar, says those averages are a good place to begin when analyzing fund fees. Then investors can consider if there is a cheaper, more tax-efficient fund that has a similar investing approach.

However, he adds, there isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach to assessing fees. An exchange-traded fund tracking the S&P 500 shouldn’t cost more than a few hundredths of a percentage point, but an actively managed small-cap mutual fund, say, will typically charge a lot more than that.

For an actively managed fund, a shareholder can check whether it has outperformed its benchmark or peers and if so, by how much and for how long. Fees do erode performance, so fund that is underperforming with a high fee might be a candidate for replacement.

4. Review your estate planning

Keven DuComb, senior financial planning and estate specialist at Altfest Personal Wealth Management, says a good place to start is to peruse your designated beneficiaries and add or change as needed.

Beneficiaries can be named on many things, including life-insurance policies, retirement accounts, brokerage accounts and wills or trusts.

It is important to have suitable people designated for various fiduciary roles such as being an executor, a trustee or having power of attorney to step in during an emergency, says DuComb. “Do these people still make sense? Do they still have the time? Are they nearby?" he says.

People set up their estates in different ways. Some focus on trusts, others on wills. Some use both. Whatever the case, a spring cleaning is a good time to peruse and update those documents if necessary.

One issue to review is whether financial assets designated for a trust have actually been put into that trust—and aren’t titled to the individual setting up the trust. If those assets aren’t titled correctly to the trust, ownership of the financial assets in question might have to be sorted out in probate.

“If someone has a revocable trust, they should retitle as many assets as possible from their individual name to the revocable trust," says Featherngill.

Lawrence Strauss is a writer in Millburn, N.J.