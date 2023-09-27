Fractional shares will let small investors buy big stocks

Typically, financial experts recommend retail investors diversify their portfolios, balancing equity and debt and ensuring exposure to a range of industries for stability through varied business cycles. If you’re young and don’t have many immediate financial commitments, the planner may suggest for instance, that you hold 80% of your financial assets in equity and 20% in debt instruments. Within equity, they would also advise exposure to let’s say 10-15 different companies spread across many industries. That way, whatever the business cycle, something in your portfolio should be doing well.

