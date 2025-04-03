Free credit score check: You can download your report in minutes. Here’s a step-by-step guide

Maintaining a clean credit profile and a good credit score is essential for securing personal loans, credit cards and other similar credit instruments. Due to the recent Reserve Bank of India regulations, Indian credit card users can now cross-check their credit scores for free through the official websites of authorised credit bureaus.
A credit score is a three-digit number that primarily represents your creditworthiness, repayment integrity, and past credit history. It typically ranges from 300 to 900 in India. Further, a score of or above 750 is normally considered excellent and propels chances of loan approvals with easier and better interest rates, along with opportunities to obtain premium credit cards.
You are required to regularly follow up on your credit report and ensure that you are consistently repaying loans or credit card spending on time. This way, you can definitely detect inaccuracies in your credit report and hence improve your financial health, planning, and overall management.
Here is a step-by-step guide to help you download your credit score report without incurring any expenses.
The RBI has recently mandated bi-monthly credit score updates to foster transparency in the process of borrowing and empower borrowers. This initiative helps ensure the real-time availability of credit-related information, thus helping both borrowers and lenders make data-based decisions, boosting the overall credit health of the system.
Finally, regularly reviewing your credit profile and checking your credit score can positively impact your financial health in the long run. Furthermore, downloading your credit report also helps with physical record keeping. By staying informed about your credit history and repayment patterns, you can make better borrowing and investment decisions.
