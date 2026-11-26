Starting a food business does not necessarily require a large initial investment. Chittem Sudheer, an agricultural economics graduate from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, began his entrepreneurial journey in 2018 with ₹50,000. His idea was to give a traditional South Indian breakfast a different identity by replacing conventional rice-based recipes with millet-based alternatives.

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His venture, Vasena Poli, operates in the MVP Colony area of Visakhapatnam. What began as a small business has reportedly grown into an enterprise generating around ₹7.5 lakh in monthly revenue, according to NDTV.

How a ₹ 50,000 investment became a millet-based food business Sudheer started the venture without extensive publicity, concentrating instead on developing his products and building a customer base. The menu focuses on millet idlis and other food options made with ingredients that offer an alternative to conventional meals.

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One of the distinguishing features of the idlis is their preparation. They are made using a combination of eight varieties of millets and steamed in vistaraku leaves, traditionally used in parts of Andhra Pradesh.

The idlis are served with chutneys made from ingredients such as bottle gourd, ginger and carrot. The use of these accompaniments adds to the restaurant's focus on vegetable-based food options.

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Explaining the nutritional value of millets in an interview with The Better India, Sudheer said: "Millets are lesser-known in India. However, they have rich mineral properties like iron, magnesium, potassium, and copper. They also contain essential vitamins like folate, B6, C, E, and K and have more nutritional value than rice.”

What makes millet-based food different? Millets are whole grains that contain dietary fibre and several other nutrients. Depending on the variety and preparation, their relatively low glycaemic index can make them part of a balanced diet for people looking to manage blood glucose levels.

According to WebMD, millets contain indigestible carbohydrates, dietary fibre and non-starchy polysaccharides, which can support blood sugar regulation. Their fibre content may also help lower blood cholesterol and reduce the risk of atherosclerosis, a condition associated with heart disease.

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However, the impact on blood sugar depends on factors such as portion size, the type of millet, preparation methods and accompanying foods. Millet idlis should not be considered a treatment for diabetes or a substitute for medical advice.

How the business supports tribal millet farmers Vasena Poli's sourcing model is another part of Sudheer's business approach. He sources around 700 kg of millets from tribal communities in the Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts of Andhra Pradesh.

He reportedly pays farmers considerably more than prevailing market rates for their produce. By purchasing directly from these communities, the business provides farmers with an additional market for their crops while supporting demand for traditional grains.

The model brings together Sudheer's academic background in agricultural economics and his food venture. While the restaurant introduces customers to millet-based meals, its sourcing network connects the business with farmers growing these grains in the region.

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