Budget 2023: Abolish long-term capital gains tax, B Gopkumar of Axis Securities says

We believe the government should extend the PLI schemes to other sectors, which can help attract investments in those sectors. Reducing corporate tax rates can also help India garner a higher share of manufacturing, which is currently moving from China. Apart from this, lowering the compliance burden and simplification of approval process and clearances can go a long way to boost the manufacturing sector. Additionally, inserting the made-in-India clause for procurement is another way where the budget can help identify products currently imported but can be manufactured in India or at least for Government tenders.