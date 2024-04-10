From CIBIL to banks, different ways to access your credit report
CIBIL is one of the leading credit bureaus and one can access one's credit report from their portal by registering and following the necessary authentication process.
Individuals can access their credit reports through a number of means, primarily through credit bureaus authorised by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and regulated by the Credit Information Companies Regulation Act (CICRA).
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message