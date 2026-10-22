Fuel prices today: Check petrol, diesel and CNG rates on 22 October in different cities across India

On 22 October, petrol and diesel prices were unchanged across 14 cities. CNG prices rose in nine of 13 locations and held steady in four; Chennai, 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published22 Oct 2026, 07:04 AM IST
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Fuel prices today: Check petrol, diesel and CNG rates on 22 October in different cities across India
Fuel prices today: Check petrol, diesel and CNG rates on 22 October in different cities across India(Pexels)

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across 14 cities on 22 October. CNG prices rose in nine locations while four locations recorded no change. Chennai, Mathura and Meerut recorded the biggest CNG increases, at 2 each.

Petrol and diesel prices today

New Delhi’s petrol price stood at 102.12 while diesel cost 95.20. Kolkata recorded petrol at 113.51 and diesel at 99.82. In Mumbai, petrol cost 111.21 while diesel stood at 97.83. Chennai’s petrol price was 107.76, with diesel at 99.55.

Gurugram recorded petrol at 102.97 and diesel at 95.64. Noida’s petrol price stood at 101.96 while diesel cost 95.44. Lucknow recorded petrol at 101.86 and diesel at 95.36. Chandigarh had petrol at 101.54 and diesel at 89.47.

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Among these 14 cities, Chandigarh had the lowest petrol and diesel prices. Hyderabad recorded the highest petrol price, at 116.15. Its diesel price stood at 104.23. Thiruvananthapuram had the highest diesel price, at 104.40. Petrol in Thiruvananthapuram cost 115.49.

Bengaluru’s petrol price stood at 111.68 while diesel cost 99.56. Bhubaneswar recorded petrol at 108.97 and diesel at 100.68. Jaipur’s petrol price was 113.19, with diesel at 98.25. Patna recorded petrol at 113.37 and diesel at 99.36.

Petrol prices exceeded 100 in all 14 cities. Diesel prices crossed 100 in Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram.

The gap between Hyderabad’s and Chandigarh’s petrol prices was 14.61. Thiruvananthapuram’s diesel price exceeded Chandigarh’s by 14.93.

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CNG prices today

For CNG, Mumbai’s price rose by 1 to 89.00. Chennai recorded a 2 increase, taking its price to 99.50. Bengaluru’s CNG price increased by 1 to 98.00. New Delhi’s CNG price remained unchanged at 86.98.

Hyderabad’s CNG price stayed at 112.00, the highest among the 13 locations. Rewari recorded no change, with CNG priced at 91.59. NCR’s CNG price also remained unchanged at 86.98. New Delhi and NCR shared the lowest CNG price among these locations.

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Bharatpur’s CNG price rose by 50 paise to 98.00. Dewas recorded the same increase, taking its price to 98.00. Firozabad’s CNG price increased by 50 paise to 99.50. Mathura recorded a 2 rise, with CNG reaching 102.00.

Meerut’s CNG price rose by 2 to 95.50. Sonipat recorded a 1 increase, taking its CNG price to 95.00. None of the 13 locations recorded a CNG price cut.

For CNG, Hyderabad’s price exceeded New Delhi’s by 25.02. Chennai and Firozabad had the same CNG price of 99.50. Bengaluru, Bharatpur, and Dewas also shared the same CNG price.

Disclosure: All prices are taken from Goodreturns.

About the Author

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.

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