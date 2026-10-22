Fuel prices today: Check petrol, diesel and CNG rates on 22 October in different cities across India

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across 14 cities on 22 October. CNG prices rose in nine locations while four locations recorded no change. Chennai, Mathura and Meerut recorded the biggest CNG increases, at ₹2 each.
New Delhi’s petrol price stood at ₹102.12 while diesel cost ₹95.20. Kolkata recorded petrol at ₹113.51 and diesel at ₹99.82. In Mumbai, petrol cost ₹111.21 while diesel stood at ₹97.83. Chennai’s petrol price was ₹107.76, with diesel at ₹99.55.
Gurugram recorded petrol at ₹102.97 and diesel at ₹95.64. Noida’s petrol price stood at ₹101.96 while diesel cost ₹95.44. Lucknow recorded petrol at ₹101.86 and diesel at ₹95.36. Chandigarh had petrol at ₹101.54 and diesel at ₹89.47.
Among these 14 cities, Chandigarh had the lowest petrol and diesel prices. Hyderabad recorded the highest petrol price, at ₹116.15. Its diesel price stood at ₹104.23. Thiruvananthapuram had the highest diesel price, at ₹104.40. Petrol in Thiruvananthapuram cost ₹115.49.
Bengaluru’s petrol price stood at ₹111.68 while diesel cost ₹99.56. Bhubaneswar recorded petrol at ₹108.97 and diesel at ₹100.68. Jaipur’s petrol price was ₹113.19, with diesel at ₹98.25. Patna recorded petrol at ₹113.37 and diesel at ₹99.36.
Petrol prices exceeded ₹100 in all 14 cities. Diesel prices crossed ₹100 in Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram.
The gap between Hyderabad’s and Chandigarh’s petrol prices was ₹14.61. Thiruvananthapuram’s diesel price exceeded Chandigarh’s by ₹14.93.
For CNG, Mumbai’s price rose by ₹1 to ₹89.00. Chennai recorded a ₹2 increase, taking its price to ₹99.50. Bengaluru’s CNG price increased by ₹1 to ₹98.00. New Delhi’s CNG price remained unchanged at ₹86.98.
Hyderabad’s CNG price stayed at ₹112.00, the highest among the 13 locations. Rewari recorded no change, with CNG priced at ₹91.59. NCR’s CNG price also remained unchanged at ₹86.98. New Delhi and NCR shared the lowest CNG price among these locations.
Bharatpur’s CNG price rose by 50 paise to ₹98.00. Dewas recorded the same increase, taking its price to ₹98.00. Firozabad’s CNG price increased by 50 paise to ₹99.50. Mathura recorded a ₹2 rise, with CNG reaching ₹102.00.
Meerut’s CNG price rose by ₹2 to ₹95.50. Sonipat recorded a ₹1 increase, taking its CNG price to ₹95.00. None of the 13 locations recorded a CNG price cut.
For CNG, Hyderabad’s price exceeded New Delhi’s by ₹25.02. Chennai and Firozabad had the same CNG price of ₹99.50. Bengaluru, Bharatpur, and Dewas also shared the same CNG price.
Disclosure: All prices are taken from Goodreturns.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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