Fuel prices today: Check petrol, diesel and CNG rates on 25 October in different cities across India

Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged across most Indian cities on 25 October. However, CNG prices have increased in several cities, adding to daily travel costs.

In New Delhi, petrol costs ₹102.12 per litre, while diesel costs ₹95.20 per litre. Mumbai residents pay ₹111.21 per litre for petrol and ₹97.83 per litre for diesel. Kolkata’s petrol price stands at ₹113.51 per litre, with diesel at ₹99.82 per litre.

In Chennai, petrol costs ₹107.76, and diesel costs ₹99.55 per litre. Chandigarh has recorded a small rise in petrol prices of three paise per litre.

Also Read | Automakers seek higher fuel vapour emission limit under BS VII citing E20 petrol

Hyderabad has the highest petrol price among these cities, at ₹116.15 per litre. Petrol costs ₹115.49 in Thiruvananthapuram, ₹113.37 in Patna, and ₹113.19 in Jaipur.

Bengaluru’s petrol price stands at ₹111.68 while Bhubaneswar records ₹108.97 per litre. These prices remain unchanged, offering some stability for people planning their travel expenses.

Around Delhi, petrol costs ₹102.97 per litre in Gurugram and ₹101.96 per litre in Noida. Lucknow’s petrol price stands at ₹101.86, while Chandigarh records ₹101.54 per litre.

Despite its small increase, Chandigarh has the lowest petrol price among these listed cities. The gap between Chandigarh and Hyderabad stands at ₹14.61 per litre.

Also Read | Is Honda Motra making a comeback? Patent hints at petrol and electric versions

Diesel prices also vary widely across cities, despite showing no changes today. Thiruvananthapuram records ₹104.40 per litre, followed by Hyderabad at ₹104.23 and Bhubaneswar at ₹100.68.

Bengaluru’s diesel price is ₹99.56 while Patna records ₹99.36 per litre. Jaipur’s diesel costs ₹98.25, compared with ₹95.64 in Gurugram and ₹95.44 in Noida. Lucknow records ₹95.36 while Chandigarh has the lowest listed diesel price, at ₹89.47.

CNG prices today Meanwhile, CNG buyers face increases across several cities, with rates charged per kilogram. Mumbai’s CNG price rises by ₹1 to ₹89 while Bengaluru’s increases to ₹98.

Chennai records a ₹2 increase, taking its CNG price to ₹99.50 per kilogram. Mathura and Meerut also see ₹2 increases, reaching ₹102 and ₹95.50 respectively.

CNG prices have increased by 50 paise in Bharatpur, Dewas, and Firozabad. Bharatpur and Dewas now record ₹98 while Firozabad’s price stands at ₹99.50. Sonipat’s CNG price rises by ₹1 to ₹95 per kilogram.

New Delhi and NCR remain unchanged at ₹86.98 while Rewari holds at ₹91.59. Hyderabad’s CNG price remains ₹112 per kilogram, the highest among all locations.

For buyers, today’s main change concerns CNG while petrol and diesel remain largely steady. Checking local rates before refuelling can help families plan their daily travel spending.