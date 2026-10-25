Fuel prices today: Check petrol, diesel and CNG rates on 25 October in different cities across India

Fuel prices were mostly steady on 25 October though CNG became costlier in several cities. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published25 Oct 2026, 07:07 AM IST
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Fuel prices today: Check petrol, diesel and CNG rates on 25 October in different cities across India
Fuel prices today: Check petrol, diesel and CNG rates on 25 October in different cities across India(Pexels)

Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged across most Indian cities on 25 October. However, CNG prices have increased in several cities, adding to daily travel costs.

In New Delhi, petrol costs 102.12 per litre, while diesel costs 95.20 per litre. Mumbai residents pay 111.21 per litre for petrol and 97.83 per litre for diesel. Kolkata’s petrol price stands at 113.51 per litre, with diesel at 99.82 per litre.

In Chennai, petrol costs 107.76, and diesel costs 99.55 per litre. Chandigarh has recorded a small rise in petrol prices of three paise per litre.

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Hyderabad has the highest petrol price among these cities, at 116.15 per litre. Petrol costs 115.49 in Thiruvananthapuram, 113.37 in Patna, and 113.19 in Jaipur.

Bengaluru’s petrol price stands at 111.68 while Bhubaneswar records 108.97 per litre. These prices remain unchanged, offering some stability for people planning their travel expenses.

Around Delhi, petrol costs 102.97 per litre in Gurugram and 101.96 per litre in Noida. Lucknow’s petrol price stands at 101.86, while Chandigarh records 101.54 per litre.

Despite its small increase, Chandigarh has the lowest petrol price among these listed cities. The gap between Chandigarh and Hyderabad stands at 14.61 per litre.

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Diesel prices also vary widely across cities, despite showing no changes today. Thiruvananthapuram records 104.40 per litre, followed by Hyderabad at 104.23 and Bhubaneswar at 100.68.

Bengaluru’s diesel price is 99.56 while Patna records 99.36 per litre. Jaipur’s diesel costs 98.25, compared with 95.64 in Gurugram and 95.44 in Noida. Lucknow records 95.36 while Chandigarh has the lowest listed diesel price, at 89.47.

CNG prices today

Meanwhile, CNG buyers face increases across several cities, with rates charged per kilogram. Mumbai’s CNG price rises by 1 to 89 while Bengaluru’s increases to 98.

Chennai records a 2 increase, taking its CNG price to 99.50 per kilogram. Mathura and Meerut also see 2 increases, reaching 102 and 95.50 respectively.

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CNG prices have increased by 50 paise in Bharatpur, Dewas, and Firozabad. Bharatpur and Dewas now record 98 while Firozabad’s price stands at 99.50. Sonipat’s CNG price rises by 1 to 95 per kilogram.

New Delhi and NCR remain unchanged at 86.98 while Rewari holds at 91.59. Hyderabad’s CNG price remains 112 per kilogram, the highest among all locations.

For buyers, today’s main change concerns CNG while petrol and diesel remain largely steady. Checking local rates before refuelling can help families plan their daily travel spending.

Disclosure: All prices are taken from Goodreturns.

About the Author

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.

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