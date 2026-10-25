Fuel prices today: Check petrol, diesel and CNG rates on 25 October in different cities across India

Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged across most Indian cities on 25 October. However, CNG prices have increased in several cities, adding to daily travel costs.
In New Delhi, petrol costs ₹102.12 per litre, while diesel costs ₹95.20 per litre. Mumbai residents pay ₹111.21 per litre for petrol and ₹97.83 per litre for diesel. Kolkata’s petrol price stands at ₹113.51 per litre, with diesel at ₹99.82 per litre.
In Chennai, petrol costs ₹107.76, and diesel costs ₹99.55 per litre. Chandigarh has recorded a small rise in petrol prices of three paise per litre.
Hyderabad has the highest petrol price among these cities, at ₹116.15 per litre. Petrol costs ₹115.49 in Thiruvananthapuram, ₹113.37 in Patna, and ₹113.19 in Jaipur.
Bengaluru’s petrol price stands at ₹111.68 while Bhubaneswar records ₹108.97 per litre. These prices remain unchanged, offering some stability for people planning their travel expenses.
Around Delhi, petrol costs ₹102.97 per litre in Gurugram and ₹101.96 per litre in Noida. Lucknow’s petrol price stands at ₹101.86, while Chandigarh records ₹101.54 per litre.
Despite its small increase, Chandigarh has the lowest petrol price among these listed cities. The gap between Chandigarh and Hyderabad stands at ₹14.61 per litre.
Diesel prices also vary widely across cities, despite showing no changes today. Thiruvananthapuram records ₹104.40 per litre, followed by Hyderabad at ₹104.23 and Bhubaneswar at ₹100.68.
Bengaluru’s diesel price is ₹99.56 while Patna records ₹99.36 per litre. Jaipur’s diesel costs ₹98.25, compared with ₹95.64 in Gurugram and ₹95.44 in Noida. Lucknow records ₹95.36 while Chandigarh has the lowest listed diesel price, at ₹89.47.
Meanwhile, CNG buyers face increases across several cities, with rates charged per kilogram. Mumbai’s CNG price rises by ₹1 to ₹89 while Bengaluru’s increases to ₹98.
Chennai records a ₹2 increase, taking its CNG price to ₹99.50 per kilogram. Mathura and Meerut also see ₹2 increases, reaching ₹102 and ₹95.50 respectively.
CNG prices have increased by 50 paise in Bharatpur, Dewas, and Firozabad. Bharatpur and Dewas now record ₹98 while Firozabad’s price stands at ₹99.50. Sonipat’s CNG price rises by ₹1 to ₹95 per kilogram.
New Delhi and NCR remain unchanged at ₹86.98 while Rewari holds at ₹91.59. Hyderabad’s CNG price remains ₹112 per kilogram, the highest among all locations.
For buyers, today’s main change concerns CNG while petrol and diesel remain largely steady. Checking local rates before refuelling can help families plan their daily travel spending.
Disclosure: All prices are taken from Goodreturns.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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