Gandhi Jayanti 2026: Are banks open or closed on October 2? Here's what to know about UPI, net banking, ATM services

In India, Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated every year on October 2 to mark the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. Gandhi was born on this exact date in 1869. Internationally, the day is recognised by the United Nations as the International Day of Non-Violence in honour of Gandhi's commitment towards non-violence, peace and truth.

Will bank remain open or close on Gandhi Jayanti? This year, October 2 or Gandhi Jayanti, will fall on a Friday. Will banks in India remain open or closed tomorrow on Gandhi Jayanti?

India observes the day as one of its three official national holidays to celebrate the "Father of the Nation" and his leadership in India's independence.

The day is recognised as a national holiday. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, all public sector, private sector, foreign, and cooperative bank branches are to remain shut across the country.

Interestingly, October 2 will be the first weekday bank holiday of this month. In total, this month has ten weekday holidays.

Services impacted and available-- UPI, Net banking, ATM and more While bank branches will remain closed physically, customers will be able to use other banking services. While all branch services will remain unavailable for the day, essential online services will be operational as usual.

This means digital bank services such as UPI, internet and mobile banking, NEFT and RTGS are expected to remain functional even on national holidays, including Gandhi Jayanti.

Apart from these online services, ATMs will also remain operational around the clock. However, availability of cash and certain services may be impacted as per bank policies.

Customers will be able to make digital transactions such as sending or receiving money using any UPI mobile application such as Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm. Anyone can also withdraw or deposit funds tomorrow using ATMs and Cash Deposit Machines (CDMs).

About Mahatma Gandhi Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, popularly known as Mahatma Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869 in Gujarat's Porbandar. Gandhi was a politician, social activist, and lawyer.

He married Kasturba when he was just 13 years old.

A powerful political leader in India and the world, Gandhi is known for his contributions in India's fight for freedom. He played an important role in bringing Independence from British rule with his non-violent resistance.

He led several freedom movements in India, including the Non-Cooperation Movement, Civil Disobedience Movement and Quit India Movement with the powerful weapons of ahimsa (non-violence) and satyagraha (truth-force).