India's festive wallet: Family, discounts and emotions drive festive overspending for Gen Z across states, finds report

Gen Z shoppers across India are balancing cultural traditions, family expectations, personal preferences and digital discovery, according to a study by YouGov and Rukam Capital.
The report, titled ‘Gen Z: A Deep Dive into India’s Most Influential Consumer Cohort’, noted that festive spending, shopping priorities, gifting choices and celebration styles vary across the country.
It highlighted regional differences. Respondents in the North showed higher festive spending and a growing prominence of family-led consumption, while those in the South showed a preference for greater personalisation alongside tradition. In the East, stronger digital discovery and spontaneous shopping led the trends, while in the West, respondents made more experience-oriented choices. Central India preferred value-conscious gifting, with growing experimentation with AI-led discovery, the report added.
Gifting remains central to the festive season, with parents and family members emerging as the leading gifting recipients nationally at 74%, followed by friends (61%), partners (39%) and younger relatives or children (31%). However, the categories consumers choose to gift vary across states.
“These differences suggest that festive gifting is not a uniform market, with local traditions and individual preferences influencing what consumers choose for family and friends,” the report noted. It added that digital tools are becoming increasingly relevant to festive purchase decisions.
Nationally, online search (41%) has overtaken personal judgement (39%) as the leading source of gift ideas, while 25% of respondents already use AI to suggest gifts.
The report further noted that festive spending is shaped by more than product needs and prices. Across India, family expectations are the leading reason for overspending, cited by 34% of respondents, followed by discounts (29%), emotional connection (28%), treating oneself (25%), premium products (22%) and gifting obligations (19%).
“The findings highlight how family obligations, promotional offers, emotional associations and personal indulgence can influence festive budgets,” it added.
The overall findings highlight that while Gen Z shares a common festive occasion, the motivations, preferences and behaviours shaping consumption vary across markets. Notably, the YouGov and Rukam Capital study involved 4,002 Gen Z respondents aged 18–29 across 18 states in India.
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Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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