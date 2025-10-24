Gen Z isn’t rejecting insurance; it wants policies designed for its needs
Saurabh Vijayvergia 3 min read 24 Oct 2025, 11:58 am IST
Summary
The industry needs to make insurance as clear, convenient, and relevant as the rest of Gen Z’s financial life.
For Gen Zers, the world truly is their oyster. Independent, digital-first, and financially aware, they are taking charge of their lives sooner than any generation before them.
