Gen Z now constitute 38% of investors — Here's why they choose capital markets, how India's wealth inclusion has evolved

Gen Z or investors under the age of 30 now comprise 38% of the investor base in India, up from 23% in FY19, according to estimates in EY India's latest report on wealth inclusion trends in India.
The EY report dated September 2026, titled ‘Wealth inclusion in India: Expanding investor participation beyond metros’, noted that based on how the trends have evolved, India can add 10 crore long-term investors by 2035 as wealth creation expands to tier 2 and 3 cities. In a release on 29 September, it stated new investors can be credited to rising participation from smaller cities, young investors, women and digitally connected households.
As per the data, the opportunity is underpinned by a largely untapped base of financially connected consumers:
The next wave of wealth creation is expected to emerge from salaried households in Tier 2 and 3 cities, women, young professionals and Gen Z investors, according to Pratik Shah, National Financial Services Leader at EY India. Trends show:
As per the report, capital markets — including mutual funds, listed equities, SIPs, retirement-oriented investment solutions and simplified fund structures are increasingly becoming part of mainstream household portfolios. “Financial markets are no longer viewed solely as an avenue for affluent or institutionally advised investors; they are rapidly becoming a core component of household wealth creation across income segments,” it noted.
It added that investor participation has expanded dramatically, with the number of demat accounts across NSDL and CDSL rising around 5.5 times since the pandemic, crossing 23 crore accounts, while the number of unique registered investors on the NSE has exceeded 13 crore.
“The next decade is expected to witness an even deeper shift toward direct equity ownership,” it said, adding that individual equity holdings are projected to grow 3-4x to approximately $2.5-$3 trillion (as per World Bank data), accompanied by the addition of more than 12 crore new investors.
According to the report, much of the expected growth is likely to be “driven by Gen Z and millennial cohorts, whose investment behavior is characterised by digital-first engagement, greater familiarity with financial products and a stronger orientation toward long term wealth accumulation”.
Why are younger investors more engaged in the capital markets? The reasons are numerous:
The report highlighted that India’s household asset mix is already changing. Individual investors now accounting for 18.7% of the Indian equity market through direct equity and mutual fund ownership. This is the highest level recorded in more than two decades.
However, it suggested that infrastructure and product access alone will not create durable investor participation. “Many households remain hesitant because investment products can appear complex, volatile or difficult to evaluate,” it said.
Looking ahead, the report estimates that by 2035, individual mutual fund AUM is expected to grow to more than $3 trillion, while individual direct equity holdings are expected to reach between $2.5-3 trillion over the same period. “Success should not be measured solely through account openings or AUM, but through deeper indicators such as investor persistence, diversification, financial resilience and long-term wealth outcomes,” it added.
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Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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