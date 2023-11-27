Get rewarded for UPI payments with virtual Rupay credit cards
Consumers can ask their banks to issue a virtual Rupay credit card that can be linked to their UPI accounts
New Delhi: UPI, or Unified Payments Interface, is increasingly becoming the preferred method of payment for all types of transactions. Last year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) permitted the linking of Rupay credit cards to UPI accounts, thereby allowing the plastic to be used for smaller transactions as well. Most major banks now offer Rupay credit cards that can be linked to your UPI account, irrespective of the category of the card. But, will existing credit card holders have to get a separate Rupay card just to avail the UPI payment option? No, one can get a virtual Rupay credit card in just a matter of a few hours.