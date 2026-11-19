A man who paid ₹5.3 lakh to book a commercial shop in Ghaziabad in 2017 but never received possession has secured relief from a consumer commission.

The Ghaziabad District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Delhi-based real estate firm Concept Capital Infra Projects to return the booking amount with 6% annual interest and pay an additional ₹10,000 as compensation for mental harassment, according to a The Times of India report.

The commission has asked the company to complete the payment within 30 days of the order. It has also warned that failure to comply within the stipulated period would increase the interest rate on the refund to 9% per annum until the amount is paid.

The order was passed ex parte on October 23 by commission president Anil Kumar Pundir and members Shailja Sachan and RP Singh.

Why did the Ghaziabad man approach the consumer commission? According to the complaint, Noida resident Sonu Singh booked a 114-square-foot commercial unit intended for a shop at The Core project in Sushant Aquapolis, Ghaziabad, in 2017.

The shop was priced at ₹11,47,688, and Singh paid ₹5.3 lakh towards its booking. The complainant also stated that he had paid ₹4.3 lakh in cash.

Singh alleged that the company had assured him and his father that it would develop the shop space and hand over possession within 36 months. However, the promised possession did not materialise.

Company issued multiple payment demands The dispute escalated when the company allegedly sent Singh additional payment notices despite the delay in handing over the property.

According to the complaint, the firm issued a demand notice seeking ₹9 lakh on December 26, 2022. This was followed by another demand for ₹11.98 lakh on March 22, 2023, and a further notice seeking ₹12.2 lakh on October 13, 2023.

The October 2023 notice reportedly warned that the booking would be cancelled and the amount already paid would be forfeited if the demanded payment was not made by October 14, 2023.

Singh subsequently approached the consumer commission on June 24, 2024, seeking relief over the alleged failure to deliver the booked property.

What did the consumer commission order? Before approaching the commission, the complainant had also sent a legal notice to the company through his lawyers on May 25, 2024. The notice was returned, while the company's subsequent response on June 6, 2024, was alleged to contain false statements about the transaction.

The commission issued notices to the respondents, but they did not appear or submit a response. It subsequently initiated ex parte proceedings on September 27, 2024, and examined the documents and arguments presented by the complainant's counsel.

Allowing the complaint, the commission directed Concept Capital Infra Projects to refund the entire ₹5.3 lakh booking amount with 6% annual interest.

It also ordered the company to pay ₹10,000 towards compensation for the mental agony and harassment suffered by the complainant.