Edelweiss bets on Gift City multi-manager fund to simplify inbound investing. Radhika Gupta explains why
Anil Poste 4 min read 27 Aug 2025, 01:14 pm IST
Summary
Unlike conventional offerings tied to a single asset manager, Edelweiss multi-manager fund follows an open-architecture model and is designed for NRIs and overseas citizens of India
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
With overseas investors increasingly looking to invest in Indian equities, asset managers are now turning to the emerging hub Gift City to create easier, more curated investment routes.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story