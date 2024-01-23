GIFT City’s lenders are now banking on FDs to lure NRIs
Summary
- These banks are offering better returns on fixed deposits with tenors more than just 7 days
The non-resident Indian (NRI) diaspora has reason to be happy. Gujarat International Finance Tec (GIFT) City is wooing them with several investment ventures. For starters, one of India’s leading asset management company, HDFC AMC, has obtained approval to start six feeder funds that will allow both NRIs and foreign investors to invest in Indian mutual funds. Now, many banks located in GIFT City are welcoming NRIs with fixed deposit (FD) schemes that have more flexible tenors than what they offer in the rest of the country.